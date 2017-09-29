Bengals' Jordan Evans: Ruled out Week 4
Evans (hamstring) is ruled out of Sunday's game against the Browns, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Evans' absence will be most felt on special teams, an area in which he's logged 57 snaps through three games.
