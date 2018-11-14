Bengals' Jordan Evans: Totals nine tackles in increased role
Evans recorded nine tackles during Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Evans has logged the two highest snap counts of his career each of the past two weeks and subsequently averaged 10 tackles a contest while adding a pick-six for good measure. With Vontaze Burfict (hip), Preston Brown (leg), Nick Vigil (knee) and Vincent Rey (groin) all uncertain to play in Week 11 against the Ravens, Evans could be in store for yet another productive outing.
