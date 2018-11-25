Evans will start at outside linebacker during Sunday's tilt against the Browns, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Evans draws the start while Vontaze Burfict moves to middle linebacker, and the former should be busy Sunday with fellow outside linebacker Nick Vigil (knee) sidelined. Evans is up to 47 tackles (31 solo) and 1.5 sacks through 10 games this season.

