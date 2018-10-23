Bengals' Jordan Franks: Activated to 53-man roster
Franks was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
Franks became a strong candidate for promotion following the Bengals' decision to place tight end Mason Schreck (knee) on injured reserve. It's unlikely that Franks will assume any role of offensive value, but there's opportunity to make an impact on special teams should he prove his ability come Sundays.
