Franks was promoted to the Bengals' 53-man roster Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Franks spent the preseason with the Bengals but suffered a concussion and was let go before ending up on the practice squad. The 23-year-old should fill a depth role at tight end for Cincinnati.

