The Bengals selected Ossai in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 69th overall.

Carl Lawson's departure in free agency made edge a must for the Bengals, and Ossai fills that need. Ossai is an explosive athlete, turning in a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash and a 41.5-inch vertical at the Texas pro day. On the field, Ossai created havoc in the Longhorn defense with 30.5 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks in three seasons. He led the Big 12 in tackles for loss as a junior and he projects to be an instant impact player in Cincinnati.