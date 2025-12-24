Ossai (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Ossai missed his first game of the season last Sunday against the Dolphins and is currently on pace to miss consecutive games. If the defensive end is unable to upgrade his practice participation during Thursday or Friday's sessions, he will likely be ruled out once again for Week 17 against the Cardinals. Rookie Shemar Stewart started his first game since Week 9 last Sunday after being activated off injured reserve (knee issue), and if Ossai must miss another contest, Stewart could see another 51 percent defensive snap share game.