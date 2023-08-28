Ossai has a high ankle sprain and is considered doubtful for the Bengals Week 1 contest in Cleveland, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ossai suffered the injury in Cincinnati's preseason finale against the Commanders. He has enjoyed a healthy training camp after missing most of the team's offseason program recovering from a procedure to repair a torn labrum suffered during the 2022 season. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth and rotate in at defensive end for the Bengals.