Ossai recorded his first career sack in Sunday's win over the Falcons, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. He was one of five backups to make a big impact in the game.

Ossai missed all of 2021 with a knee injury, so this is essentially his rookie season. Aside from Week 3 against the Jets, when he played 40 snaps, Ossai's usage been limited so far, but the team has big designs on him adding to their pass rush.