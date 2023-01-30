Ossai's scheduled to get an MRI after his knee buckled late in Sunday's 23-20 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs, Andrew Gillis of Cleveland.com reports.

To add insult to injury, Ossai was also called for a crucial penalty on the play, as his injury occurred while the defensive end was delivering a late hit out of bounds on scrambling quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 15-yard penalty on Ossai got Kansas City within range for a game-winning 45-yard field goal on the following play. With Cincinnati's season over, Ossai will have plenty of rehab time if the MRI discovers any damage to the knee.