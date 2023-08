Ossai went to the locker room with trainers during Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ossai left the field without a shoe on his foot. He returned to training camp on Aug. 1 after missing most of the Bengals' offseason programming recovering from a procedure to repair a torn labrum suffered during the 2022 season. The severity of the injury is unknown though it's likely that Ossai is done for the day.