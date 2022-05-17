Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Ossai had another procedure done on his knee "to help the process" and will be sidelined for "a couple more weeks," Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Ossai had surgery on his meniscus during training camp and was sidelined for his entire rookie season. It's concerning that the knee is still causing the 2021 third-round pick issues, but his coach remains optimistic by saying, "he's certainly on track to be able to play in training camp and be able to do some good things for us."