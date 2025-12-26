Ossai (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury. Ossai has been one of Cincinnati's most productive pass rushers this season, recording 73 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 14 appearances. Expect 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart to start opposite Myles Murphy on the Bengals' defensive line while Ossai is out Sunday.