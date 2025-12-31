Ossai (ankle) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's practice report.

An ankle injury has prevented Ossai from playing in each of the Bengals' last two games, and he would likely have to return to practice over the next two days to have a realistic chance of playing against the Browns on Sunday. Cameron Sample and rookie first-rounder Shemar Stewart would continue to see more snaps at defensive end if Ossai cannot play in Week 18.