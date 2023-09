Ossai (ankle) was a non-participant at the Bengals' practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.

As expected, Ossai was unable to practice for Cincinnati to open the week and he's unlikely to play in Week 1 versus the Browns, though the linebacker could return as soon as Week 2 according to Chris Roling of Bengals Wire. Ossai is still recovering from the high ankle sprain he suffered in the team's preseason finale Aug. 26.