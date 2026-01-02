Bengals' Joseph Ossai: Won't return for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ossai (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Ossai didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise that he'll miss his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury Sunday. The Texas product appeared in 14 games for the Bengals this season, recording 43 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Expect 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart to start opposite Myles Murphy on Cincinnati's defensive line while Ossai is sidelined in Week 18.
More News
-
Bengals' Joseph Ossai: Sits out of Wednesday's practice•
-
Bengals' Joseph Ossai: Remaining sidelined Sunday•
-
Bengals' Joseph Ossai: DNP Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Joseph Ossai: Sitting out against Dolphins•
-
Bengals' Joseph Ossai: Tending to ankle injury•
-
Bengals' Joseph Ossai: No limitations Wednesday•