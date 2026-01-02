Ossai (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Ossai didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise that he'll miss his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury Sunday. The Texas product appeared in 14 games for the Bengals this season, recording 43 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Expect 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart to start opposite Myles Murphy on Cincinnati's defensive line while Ossai is sidelined in Week 18.