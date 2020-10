Bynes posted seven tackles -- one for a loss -- in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns.

Bynes doesn't handle a full workload on the Bengals defense. In fact, he's only played more than 73 percent of the defensive snaps once this season. However, he's recorded at least seven tackles in five of seven outings. The veteran carries a solid floor for IDP purposes, but he hasn't proved that he has a week-winning performance in his arsenal.