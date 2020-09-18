Bynes recorded eight tackles (three solo) in Thursday's 35-30 loss to the Browns.
Bynes racked up eight tackles for a second consecutive game to open his season. The linebacker's solid effort wasn't enough to slow down Cleveland's running game, however, as Nick Chubb rumbled for two touchdowns on the ground while Kareem Hunt scored once as a runner and once as a receiver. With teams likely to keep attacking Cincinnati on the ground, Bynes should continue to post high tackle totals moving forward.