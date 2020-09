Bynes had eight tackles in Sunday's loss to the Chargers and also was responsible for many of the defensive calls in early downs, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Bynes and Germaine Pratt logged most of the linebacker snaps and had more of the tackles against the run on Sunday, as the Bengals typically rolled with a 4-2-5 formation rather than a traditional 4-3. Bynes frequently came out on passing downs, however.