Bengals' Josh Bynes: Finds new team
Bynes inked a one-year contract with the Bengals on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 30-year-old spent the past season with the Ravens, producing 46 tackles (23 solo), one sack, four defended passes and two interceptions across 12 regular-season games. Although Bynes logged a rotational role with the Ravens, he's expected to compete with Hardy Nickerson for the starting middle linebacker spot in 2020 for the Bengals.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Robby Anderson's fit in Carolina
Robby Anderson lands in Carolina where he's not a great fit with presumptive starter Teddy...
-
Robby Anderson's fit with Panthers
Cam Newton is out. Teddy Bridgewater and Robby Anderson are in. Here's what it means for the...
-
3/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew plays Buy or Sell for 2020 before analyzing long term dynasty risers and fallers,...
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Released by the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings and picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
3/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reveals post-free agency rankings, debating the biggest risers and fallers including...