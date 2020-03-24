Play

Bynes inked a one-year contract with the Bengals on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old spent the past season with the Ravens, producing 46 tackles (23 solo), one sack, four defended passes and two interceptions across 12 regular-season games. Although Bynes logged a rotational role with the Ravens, he's expected to compete with Hardy Nickerson for the starting middle linebacker spot in 2020 for the Bengals.

