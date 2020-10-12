site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Josh Bynes: Totals eight tackles
Bynes had eight tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens.
The 31-year-old tied his season high with eight tackles, the third time he's done so, and led the defense in the process. Bynes has 35 tackles (14 solo) and one sack through five games.
