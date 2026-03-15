Bengals' Josh Johnson: Continuing career in Cincy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bengals signed Johnson to a contract Saturday.
Johnson will turn 40 in mid-May, but he's not yet ready to hang up his cleats. This will be his third stint with the Bengals, who are one of 14 teams he's spent time with during his NFL career. Johnson should have a path to working as the backup to QB Joe Burrow, as Sean Clifford is the only other QB currently signed to Cincinnati's roster following the departure of Jake Browning to Tampa Bay.
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