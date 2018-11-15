Bengals' Josh Malone: Another practice absence
Malone (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
With Malone opening the week with back-to-back absences at practice, the wideout appears to be trending toward missing a second straight game Sunday in Baltimore. If both Malone and A.J. Green (toe) are sidelined again, Alex Erickson, Cody Core and Auden Tate would likely work as the primary depth receivers behind Tyler Boyd and John Ross (groin).
