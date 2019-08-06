Malone was the Bengals' best receiver in Monday's practice, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Malone entered training camp on the roster bubble, but A.J. Green's ankle injury probably gives him a little bit of security. He's battling with Cody Core and Alex Erickson for reps, and even the potential to start the first couple of games. It's most likely that he'll begin the season third or fourth on the depth chart until Green returns.

