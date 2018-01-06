Malone (ankle) did not return to the Bengals' Week 17 finale against the Ravens. He was not targeted in the passing game.

Malone last caught a pass in Week 13, on the play where the Steelers' Ryan Shazier got hurt. The fourth-round rookie finished with six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. While there's time for development from Malone, he'll be behind A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross for sure, and Brandon LaFell if the Bengals bring him back too.