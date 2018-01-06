Malone (ankle) did not return to the Bengals' Week 17 finale against the Ravens. He was not targeted in the passing game.

Malone last caught a pass in Week 13, on the play where the Steelers' Ryan Shazier got hurt. The fourth-round rookie finished with six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. While there's time for development from Malone, he'll be behind A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross for sure, and Brandon LaFell if the Bengals bring him back too.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories