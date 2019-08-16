Bengals' Josh Malone: Hauls in one pass
Malone hauled in one of his three targets for 13 yards in the Bengals' second preseason contest against the Redskins.
Malone played into the second half but was targeted only three times. His only contribution came on the first drive when he caught a short pass over the middle and brought the team into the red zone. Malone is one of a number of candidates to fill in as depth of the Bengals' wide receiver corps. Even if he makes the team, his role in the regular season is likely to be inconsistent, especially when A.J. Green (ankle) is able to return to the field.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...