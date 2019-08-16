Malone hauled in one of his three targets for 13 yards in the Bengals' second preseason contest against the Redskins.

Malone played into the second half but was targeted only three times. His only contribution came on the first drive when he caught a short pass over the middle and brought the team into the red zone. Malone is one of a number of candidates to fill in as depth of the Bengals' wide receiver corps. Even if he makes the team, his role in the regular season is likely to be inconsistent, especially when A.J. Green (ankle) is able to return to the field.