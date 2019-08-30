Bengals' Josh Malone: Hauls in two receptions
Malone caught two of his four targets for 26 yards in the team's preseason finale against the Colts on Thursday.
Malone made his biggest catch of the day partway through the second quarter, when he hauled in a 21-yard pass from Jake Dolegala. He entered training camp on the roster bubble and that likely remains the case. Though he hauled in a touchdown in the team's third preseason game, Malone hasn't otherwise been all that noteworthy. Even if he manages to make the team, he wouldn't be a priority in the passing game and would slot in behind the likes of Tyler Boyd, John Ross (hamstring), Tyler Eifert, and eventually A.J. Green (ankle).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...