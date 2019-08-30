Malone caught two of his four targets for 26 yards in the team's preseason finale against the Colts on Thursday.

Malone made his biggest catch of the day partway through the second quarter, when he hauled in a 21-yard pass from Jake Dolegala. He entered training camp on the roster bubble and that likely remains the case. Though he hauled in a touchdown in the team's third preseason game, Malone hasn't otherwise been all that noteworthy. Even if he manages to make the team, he wouldn't be a priority in the passing game and would slot in behind the likes of Tyler Boyd, John Ross (hamstring), Tyler Eifert, and eventually A.J. Green (ankle).

