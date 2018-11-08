Malone was added to the Bengals' injury report Thursday as a limited participant in practice due to a hamstring issue, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

It's uncertain if Malone nursed the injury coming into the day and was deliberately limited as a result or if he was forced to exit the session early after suffering the hamstring issue. Either way, the fact that Malone isn't fully healthy at the moment is an unfortunate development, as the Bengals will need all hands on deck at receiver in Week 10 against the Saints with top target A.J. Green (toe) unavailable. If cleared to play Sunday, Malone would likely take on an increased role on offense after being limited to single-digit snaps in five of his seven appearances on the season.