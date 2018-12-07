Malone (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Malone has missed four straight games due to a lingering hamstring injury, but appears to have a real shot of retaking the field Week 14. The second-year wideout could be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers. If Malone is able to suit up, he could see an uptick in offensive snaps in the absence of A.J. Green (foot).