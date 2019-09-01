Malone squeaked in ahead of Cody Core to win the Bengals' final wide receiver spot with their roster cuts on Saturday, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

This was a little surprising because Core was considered a very helpful player on special teams. But coach Zac Taylor opted for Malone because he offers more speed and length at wide receiver.

