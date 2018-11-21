Malone (hamstring) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This hamstring injury has forced Malone to miss the last two games. In addition, Malone hasn't been able to practice in the last two weeks. Starting off the week with a missed practice isn't a great sign for Sunday, but Malone's participations -- or lack thereof -- later this week will paint a better picture.

More News
Our Latest Stories