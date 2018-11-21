Bengals' Josh Malone: Misses practice Wednesday
Malone (hamstring) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
This hamstring injury has forced Malone to miss the last two games. In addition, Malone hasn't been able to practice in the last two weeks. Starting off the week with a missed practice isn't a great sign for Sunday, but Malone's participations -- or lack thereof -- later this week will paint a better picture.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12