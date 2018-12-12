Malone wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Malone hasn't played in a game since Week 8 against the Buccaneers, where he played 11 total snaps. The Tennessee product was listed as questionable going into Week 14, but was ultimately ruled out. Though Malone is listed as a depth receiver, being healthy is a first step to gaining a bigger role in the offense.

