Malone (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Malone sat out Sunday's loss to the Saints due to a hamstring injury, and continues to work towards a recovery. It remains to be seen whether the second-year wideout will suit up against the Ravens in Week 11. If Malone is able to play, he could see limited offensive usage with A.J. Green (toe) and John Ross (groin) both nursing injuries. Malone has caught only one pass for 12 yards this season.

