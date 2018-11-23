Malone (hamstring) will not suit up for the Bengals on Sunday against the Browns, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Sunday will be the third consecutive game missed for the Tennessee product. This news comes as no surprise, as Malone has been unable to practice for the last two weeks. Alex Erickson and Cody Core will likely act as the primary depth wide receivers yet again for the Bengals on Sunday.

