Malone (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Malone had shown well in OTAs and training camp prior to tweaking his hamstring, and the wideout's chances of securing a roster spot have further increased following the release of veteran WR Brandon LaFell. The 2017 fifth-rounder seems to have recovered from the minor hamstring injury, and could be active for the Bengals' preseason opener against the Bears.

