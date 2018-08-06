Bengals' Josh Malone: Returns to practice
Malone (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Malone had shown well in OTAs and training camp prior to tweaking his hamstring, and the wideout's chances of securing a roster spot have further increased following the release of veteran WR Brandon LaFell. The 2017 fifth-rounder seems to have recovered from the minor hamstring injury, and could be active for the Bengals' preseason opener against the Bears.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Opportunity for young Bengals
There's more opportunity for receivers in Cincinnati. Can John Ross or Tyler Boyd take adv...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...
-
Ranking Browns after Coleman trade
Corey Coleman has been traded to the Bills. What does that mean for the rest of the Browns'...