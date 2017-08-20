Play

Malone has had a good training camp and continued his good work into Saturday's preseason game, catching three passes for 35 yards. He got some reps with the first-team offense, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick still has a long way to go before he can become fantasy-relevant, as at best he'll be fourth or fifth on the wide receiver depth chart to begin the season.

