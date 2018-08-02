Malone tweaked a hamstring Sunday, but before that was having a good start to training camp, the Dayton Daily News reports.

The Bengals' release of Brandon LaFell opens up one more roster spot among their young wide receivers. Malone, a fourth-round pick last season, was likely going to make it anyhow, but this may give him a chance at more playing time, at least when the Bengals use four-wide sets. He's competing against Alex Erickson, Cody Core and rookie Auden Tate.