Malone caught one of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Panthers.

Malone was on the field for 29 of the Bengals' 65 offensive snaps (45 percent), though his three targets were third-lowest on the team. His lone catch was his first reception of the year, and he doesn't figure to play a significant role in Cincinnati's offense as long as A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd continue to take up the lion's share of the targets.