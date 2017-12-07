Bengals' Josh Malone: Two catches Monday
Malone caught both his targets for nine yards in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers.
Malone has only six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown on the season, but he played 33 of 64 offensive snaps in Monday's game, compared to fellow receiver Tyler Boyd's 15 snaps. Rookie John Ross (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve, but that is unlikely to have a major effect on Malone's season, as Ross has mostly been a non-factor in his first professional season.
More News
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...