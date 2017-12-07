Malone caught both his targets for nine yards in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Steelers.

Malone has only six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown on the season, but he played 33 of 64 offensive snaps in Monday's game, compared to fellow receiver Tyler Boyd's 15 snaps. Rookie John Ross (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve, but that is unlikely to have a major effect on Malone's season, as Ross has mostly been a non-factor in his first professional season.