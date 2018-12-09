Malone (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Malone was listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis but will miss his fifth straight game. The 22-year-old has been unable to take advantage of A.J. Green's (foot) absence, leaving Alex Erickson and Auden Tate to serve as depth options at wide receiver for the Bengals.

