Malone (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

With A.J. Green (toe) also out this week, Alex Erickson, Cody Core and Auden Tate are in line to work as the Bengals' primary depth receivers behind Tyler Boyd and John Ross, assuming he's able to suit up Sunday despite being listed as questionable with a groin injury.