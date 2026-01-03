Newton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Newton will end up missing the final two games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, and the second-year pro will end the 2025 season with 15 tackles (12 solo) and three pass defenses across 14 games. DJ Ivey will serve as the top reserve cornerback behind Dax Hill and DJ Turner for Sunday's regular-season finale in Newton's absence.