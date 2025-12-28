Newton (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Newton popped up on Friday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, which is severe enough for him to miss Sunday's game. He's worked in a rotational role in the secondary, so his absence opens up more defensive snaps for DJ Ivey and Bralyn Lux. With the Bengals eliminated from postseason contention, Newton's last opportunity to play this season is Week 18 against the Browns.