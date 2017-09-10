Shaw (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

This injury adds to the woes of an already thin secondary in Cincinnati. Starting safety Shawn Williams (elbow) and starting corner Adam Jones (suspension) are both watching from the sidelines today. If Shaw is unable to return, that would leave just two healthy cornerbacks and one healthy safety with legitimate NFL experience on the Bengals' roster.