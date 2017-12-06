Bengals' Josh Tupou: Ascends from practice squad
Tupou was promoted to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Tupou fills the spot that wideout John Ross (shoulder) left behind when he was placed on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie played in just one game this season against Jacksonville, but he didn't play at all on defense or special teams. Tupou isn't expected to play much, if at all, Sunday against the Bears either.
