Tupou was seen wearing a protective boot on his left foot Monday, after suffering a calf injury in Sunday's win over the Saints, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Tupou's potential absence in Week 7 against the Falcons would certainly be a blow to the Bengals defensive line, with D.J. Reader (knee) already on IR. If he were unable to play, B.J. Hill, Zachary Carter and Jay Tufele would make up the team's rotation at defensive tackle.