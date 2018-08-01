Tupou (ankle) suffered a right ankle injury Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Tupou was reportedly carted off the practice field. The 2017 undrafted free agent played only one game with the Bengals last season, and did not record a single tackle. Missing any amount of time due to injury would certainly impact Tupou's chances of securing a role with the team, as the 24-year-old faced an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster even when healthy.

