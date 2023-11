Tupou (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills.

The 29-year-old likely suffered a shoulder injury during the Bengals' Week 8 win over the 49ers, and he was held out of practice all week, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. With Tupou missing time, Zachary Carter is expected to see an increased workload on Cincinnati's defensive line.