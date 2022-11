Tupou (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Tupou has missed Cincinnati's last four games but logged two limited practices this week prior to Friday's full session. That was his first full participation in a month and a positive sign for his Week 12 availability against Tennessee. Prior to the injury, Tupou played a rotational role along Cincinnati's defensive line and had recorded 12 tackles and one sack across six contests.