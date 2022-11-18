site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Josh Tupou: Ruled out for Week 11
RotoWire Staff
Tupou (calf) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Tupou will be unavailable for a fourth game in row Sunday as he continues to deal with a calf injury. He'll now shift his focus to being ready for Week 12 against the Titans.
